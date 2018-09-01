-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareDx Inc (CDNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. CareDx reported earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 108.99% and a negative net margin of 121.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

CDNA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.26 million, a PE ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 0.51. CareDx has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

In related news, COO Mitchell J. Nelles sold 39,649 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $494,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sasha King sold 9,458 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $132,695.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,607 shares of company stock valued at $838,015 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 87,698 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 82,461 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc, a transplant diagnostics company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic surveillance solutions for transplant patients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Post-Transplant Diagnostics and Pre-Transplant Diagnostics.

