$0.06 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,838. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $346,930.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,819. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $15,105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $11,777,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $4,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply