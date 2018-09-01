$0.06 EPS Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.11. Tactile Systems Technology reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on TCMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,838. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.44. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.15.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $166,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,114.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 5,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $346,930.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,706,462.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,405 shares of company stock valued at $6,999,819. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,266,000 after purchasing an additional 566,881 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter worth $15,105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $11,777,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 16.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 748,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 104,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter worth $4,841,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

