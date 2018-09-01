$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.07. Vonage posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vonage.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.95 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 16.92%. Vonage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vonage to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Vonage in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $508,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $508,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan Masarek sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $7,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,612,137 shares of company stock valued at $22,093,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 63.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VG traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,519,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of -0.06. Vonage has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

