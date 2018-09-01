-$0.10 EPS Expected for DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.16). DHT reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised DHT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of DHT by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DHT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,808,667 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,623,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares during the period. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DHT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,449. The stock has a market cap of $669.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.60. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 23rd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

