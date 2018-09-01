-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Playags Inc (AGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Playags’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playags will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playags.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $72.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Playags had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGS. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Playags in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Playags from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:AGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 185,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.52. Playags has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $32.41.

In other Playags news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 6,325,000 shares of Playags stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $177,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Playags during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Playags during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

