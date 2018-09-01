-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.20). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10).

APTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Aptose Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aptose Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.38.

APTO traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 109,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,391. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $95.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.37% of Aptose Biosciences worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.