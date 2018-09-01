$0.19 EPS Expected for United Community Financial Corp (UCFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings. United Community Financial posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.35 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 23.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCFC shares. ValuEngine raised United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on United Community Financial in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, Director Marty E. Adams sold 301,081 shares of United Community Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $3,423,290.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew T. Garrity sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,989.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,070 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,806. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCFC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the second quarter worth $123,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 841.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,894 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UCFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.48. United Community Financial has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This is a boost from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. United Community Financial’s payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

