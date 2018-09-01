$0.63 EPS Expected for Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Verint Systems posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verint Systems.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $47.00 to $49.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Verint Systems by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Verint Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $37.10 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

