-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc (ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.54). Zymeworks posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($2.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.36. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Citigroup upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $92,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,581 shares of company stock worth $432,588 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $439,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth about $5,360,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $2,162,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $9,166,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter worth about $4,981,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,097. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.43 million, a P/E ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 4.63.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

