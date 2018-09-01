$0.91 EPS Expected for Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Robert Half International reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “$68.51” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.18. 995,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,884. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $43.80 and a fifty-two week high of $79.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 40,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $3,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 271,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,030,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,455 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 147.9% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 14,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 51,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

