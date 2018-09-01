$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post sales of $1.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diplomat Pharmacy.

Get Diplomat Pharmacy alerts:

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Diplomat Pharmacy had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPLO. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

Shares of NYSE DPLO traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 491,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,609. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $28.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $42,815.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Diplomat Pharmacy in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diplomat Pharmacy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.