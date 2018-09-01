$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $6.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,648,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,786. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.86%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

