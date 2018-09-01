1,049 Shares in CoStar Group Inc (CSGP) Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 21,110.0% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $181,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on CoStar Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.09.

CoStar Group stock opened at $442.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.02, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.47. CoStar Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.41 and a fifty-two week high of $446.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 4,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.93, for a total value of $1,805,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Klein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.69, for a total value of $6,310,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,755 shares of company stock worth $23,901,460. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

