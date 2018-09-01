10,768 Shares in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO) Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $803,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a 12 month low of $530.00 and a 12 month high of $689.99.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.