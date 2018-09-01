12,534 Shares in HP Inc. (HPQ) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,534 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in HP by 371.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,896,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $85,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,351 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in HP by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 38,822,978 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $880,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,787 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,329,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,924,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,913,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of HP to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

HP stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.55.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1393 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.94%.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,814,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,844,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 117,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,697,348.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,830,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,021 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

