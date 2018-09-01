15,631 Shares in Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,871,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053,821 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,536,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,879,000. Numen Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,070,000. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth about $30,117,000. 37.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. Altice USA Inc has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $4,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.19.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

