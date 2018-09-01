16,600 Shares in Maxar Technologies Ltd (MAXR) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies Ltd (NYSE:MAXR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

MAXR opened at $31.05 on Friday. Maxar Technologies Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $578.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.18 million. Maxar Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Ltd will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2836 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.52%.

MAXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxar Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides satellites, earth imagery, geospatial data, and analytics for the commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

