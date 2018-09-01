19,320 Shares in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,646,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Wealthfront Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $61.08 and a twelve month high of $93.67.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roxanne Lagano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $169,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,866,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,489,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

