$2.75 EPS Expected for Celanese Co. (CE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.86. Celanese reported earnings per share of $1.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $11.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.27 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Celanese to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “$113.06” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

In related news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.83. 547,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.96. Celanese has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $119.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.76%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

