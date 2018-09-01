20,700 Shares in Travelzoo (TZOO) Purchased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TZOO. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Travelzoo by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 362.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 122,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 95,709 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Travelzoo by 2,027.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

TZOO opened at $12.40 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a P/E ratio of 61.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). Travelzoo had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 69,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $1,264,712.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 521,534 shares of company stock worth $7,763,039. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

