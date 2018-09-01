21,098 Shares in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 5.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 6.69%. equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.55%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

