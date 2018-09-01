$22.20 Million in Sales Expected for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (CORR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) will post sales of $22.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.28 million. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust posted sales of $22.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will report full-year sales of $88.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $87.86 million to $88.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $87.25 million to $92.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.54). Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $22.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Corenergy Infrastructure Trust to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORR. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 16,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 206,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,411. The company has a market cap of $453.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $39.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

About Corenergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns essential energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

