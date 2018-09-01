224,754 Shares in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 224,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of South Jersey Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the second quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 90.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 77.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

In related news, Director Sunita Holzer bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,474.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJI opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $36.41.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $227.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.06%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

