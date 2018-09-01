$241.53 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (TYL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) will announce $241.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $239.60 million and the highest is $244.05 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $214.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $947.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $941.87 million to $953.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $242.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

TYL traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $246.95. 134,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,296. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $167.50 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.33, for a total transaction of $1,126,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.37, for a total value of $4,707,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,162 shares of company stock valued at $44,289,042. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 941.9% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The company's financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.