291,937 Shares in Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Acquired by Cortina Asset Management LLC

Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 291,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOJA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bojangles in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Bojangles by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bojangles by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 91,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bojangles in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bojangles by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 987,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 77,906 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOJA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOJA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Bojangles Inc has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.24%. Bojangles’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Bojangles Inc will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

