$32.28 Million in Sales Expected for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) will announce sales of $32.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.22 million and the highest is $32.34 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH posted sales of $28.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will report full-year sales of $126.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.47 million to $127.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $141.88 million per share, with estimates ranging from $136.04 million to $147.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.21. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd.

In related news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 622,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,801,099. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Craig Koster sold 3,500 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $57,085.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,209 shares of company stock valued at $179,517. 10.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 100,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 115,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. 134,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,377. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $596.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.41%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 114 manufactured home communities containing approximately 20,600 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

