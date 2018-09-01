$336.41 Million in Sales Expected for athenahealth, Inc (ATHN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) will announce sales of $336.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have issued estimates for athenahealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $329.85 million and the highest is $343.69 million. athenahealth reported sales of $304.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that athenahealth will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for athenahealth.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.77 million. athenahealth had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ATHN shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of athenahealth from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Leerink Swann set a $150.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of athenahealth to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of athenahealth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of athenahealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.55.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 13,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 102,458 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 239.2% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of athenahealth by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of athenahealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000.

Shares of ATHN stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.90. 157,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,523. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 98.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. athenahealth has a 12-month low of $111.61 and a 12-month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

