34,153 Shares in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 34,153 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.76 per share, with a total value of $172,947.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,153 shares of company stock worth $3,544,759 over the last three months. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

FIX stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $59.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.25 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.54%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

