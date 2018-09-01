4,054 Shares in Baxter International Inc (BAX) Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 3,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baxter International by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Pleau sold 10,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $801,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,283 shares of company stock valued at $3,196,371 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Baxter International from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $74.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 8.29%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 30.65%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

