42,425 Shares in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH) Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 42,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,571,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after purchasing an additional 47,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,068,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 65,994 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.39. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $236.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.52 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.