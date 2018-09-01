$462.43 Million in Sales Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to report $462.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $449.36 million and the highest is $474.70 million. SeaWorld Entertainment posted sales of $437.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $391.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Wedbush set a $24.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “$22.32” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 138.02 and a beta of 0.77. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 8,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $226,426.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,693.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jack Roddy sold 9,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $179,903.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,423,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,547.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,265,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,745 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,714,000 after acquiring an additional 762,445 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,290,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,488,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

