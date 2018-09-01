4,903 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after purchasing an additional 36,314,617 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,486,000 after purchasing an additional 136,887 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033,738 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,413,000 after purchasing an additional 173,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,947,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,128,000 after purchasing an additional 782,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $292.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $293.83.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

