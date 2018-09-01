$5.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.57 billion and the highest is $5.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $5.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $23.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.75 billion to $24.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $25.03 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.08.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.10. 812,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $177.29 and a one year high of $240.88. The company has a market capitalization of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.17%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.95, for a total transaction of $11,697,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,892,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,050 shares of company stock valued at $37,585,029 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,608.7% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8,077.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, manufacturing, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.