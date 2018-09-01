$5.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Cummins Inc. (CMI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to post sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.83 billion to $5.99 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $23.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.72 billion to $24.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.37 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.67 billion to $25.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

In related news, VP Tracy A. Embree sold 462 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $65,465.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,087.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total transaction of $102,826.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Cummins by 5,873.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Cummins stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.80. 1,285,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Cummins has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

