5,795 Shares in Praxair, Inc. (PX) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 8.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 540,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,999,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxair in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Praxair by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxair stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a one year low of $129.74 and a one year high of $168.54. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.41%.

PX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Praxair Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

