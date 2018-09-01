$651.03 Million in Sales Expected for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) will announce sales of $651.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zayo Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $661.30 million. Zayo Group reported sales of $643.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zayo Group will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zayo Group.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZAYO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Zayo Group in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zayo Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Shares of ZAYO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,352. Zayo Group has a 52-week low of $32.91 and a 52-week high of $39.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 265,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $9,999,220.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 471,851 shares in the company, valued at $17,746,316.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Rottenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $178,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,521 shares of company stock worth $11,375,143 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zayo Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,288,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,301 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 60.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,871,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,505 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,746,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,157,000 after acquiring an additional 680,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zayo Group by 28.4% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,920,000 after acquiring an additional 885,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

