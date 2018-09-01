$73.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will announce $73.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.00 million. The Hackett Group posted sales of $71.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year sales of $295.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $293.85 million to $297.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $311.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $304.09 million to $318.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.04 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 11.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCKT. BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 85,858 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,538,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,729,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,275,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCKT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,158. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

