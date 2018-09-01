7,649 Shares in Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,402,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,010,000 after acquiring an additional 151,482 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,239,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 0.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,209,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,186,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,539,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. analysts predict that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Bancorpsouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.