$790.29 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $790.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $803.92 million and the lowest is $779.31 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $643.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $281.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “$271.75” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.48.

DPZ stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.56. The company had a trading volume of 360,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,183. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $166.74 and a 12 month high of $305.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total value of $1,294,247.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,323.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.32, for a total transaction of $2,953,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,238,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,846 shares of company stock worth $17,467,929. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $582,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.