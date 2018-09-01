$9.43 Billion in Sales Expected for General Dynamics Co. (GD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $9.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.64 billion. General Dynamics posted sales of $7.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $36.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.57 billion to $36.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $40.09 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $39.73 billion to $40.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.33. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Bank of America set a $275.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.39.

In other news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total value of $4,319,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,555 shares in the company, valued at $22,761,374.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 230.7% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.40. 1,032,452 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $184.21 and a twelve month high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

