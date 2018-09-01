99,200 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Acquired by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. WCM Investment Management CA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,205,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,190,000 after buying an additional 163,755 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.4% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,792,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,139,000 after buying an additional 548,467 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,081,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,504,000 after buying an additional 177,830 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,059,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $377,010,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,793,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,468,000 after buying an additional 80,763 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP stock opened at $210.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $151.74 and a 52 week high of $211.44.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CP. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.