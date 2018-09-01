A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (AHC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (NYSE:AHC) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 48.196653632171 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,871. A. H. Belo Corp has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $95.46 million, a P/E ratio of 73.33 and a beta of 0.27.

A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $51.17 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th.

About A. H. Belo Corp (Pre-Reincorporation)

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Publishing and Marketing Services. The Publishing segment publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related Websites and applications.

