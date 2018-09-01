AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04 (AACAY)

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th.

OTCMKTS:AACAY traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $10.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,602. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

AACAY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th.

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.