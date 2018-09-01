Abaxis Inc (ABAX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Abaxis Inc (NASDAQ:ABAX) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,421 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Abaxis were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABAX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Abaxis by 154.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abaxis during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Abaxis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abaxis in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abaxis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NASDAQ ABAX opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.43. Abaxis Inc has a 52 week low of $43.66 and a 52 week high of $83.98.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

