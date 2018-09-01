AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Sold by BB&T Corp

BB&T Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.0% of BB&T Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. BB&T Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $54,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 148.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $200,000. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in AbbVie by 5.1% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 137,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 362.05%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Michael Severino sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $4,876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,871,627.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenn F. Tilton acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $496,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,651,646.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Cowen set a $110.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.98.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

