Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 424,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,447,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $231,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200,895 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,228,734 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,833,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 734,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,988,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the last quarter.

ANF stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $842.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

In related news, insider Stacia J.P. Andersen sold 28,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,815.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

