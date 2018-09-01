Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) CFO Sells $675,000.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 278,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,836. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.78% and a negative net margin of 795.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,205,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,030,000 after acquiring an additional 175,010 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,779,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,835,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 512,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XLRN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.