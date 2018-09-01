Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Bought by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Accenture by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,193 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 230,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Accenture by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $811,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.66, for a total transaction of $333,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,759,376.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.11.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $169.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $128.29 and a 52-week high of $169.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 42.01%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

