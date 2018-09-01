Ace (ACE) One Day Volume Tops $364,742.00

Ace (CURRENCY:ACE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. Ace has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $364,742.00 worth of Ace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ace has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ace token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00315817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00159130 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036762 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Ace Profile

Ace’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Ace’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,646,911 tokens. The official website for Ace is tokenstars.com/en/ace. Ace’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ace is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ace

Ace can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ace using one of the exchanges listed above.

