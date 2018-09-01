Aduro BioTech (ADRO) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADRO. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aduro BioTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aduro BioTech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aduro BioTech in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $498.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.06.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 574.11% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 million. research analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elsas Andrea Van sold 10,454 shares of Aduro BioTech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $72,759.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 13,156 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 114,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Aduro BioTech, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I monotherapy study, as well as in Phase 1b combination study with an anti-PD1 immune checkpoint inhibitor; ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; and ADU-741 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

